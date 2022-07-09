Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

