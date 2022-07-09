Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFVA. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 271,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VFVA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,646 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.03.

