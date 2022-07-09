BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.83

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.83 and traded as low as $17.13. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 63,336 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $298.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.53.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 98,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

