Beam Trading Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $17.02 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00051415 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 118,332,920 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

