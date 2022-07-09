Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Raised to GBX 598

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 589 ($7.13) to GBX 598 ($7.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 540 ($6.54) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Investec downgraded Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 670 ($8.11) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded Beazley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.14.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

