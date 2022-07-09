Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Hits $374,339.33

Beer Money (BEER) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $374,339.33 and $2,291.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

