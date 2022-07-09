Benchmark Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $93.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.32.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

