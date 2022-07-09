Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 23,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 27,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

About Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF)

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

