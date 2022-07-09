Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 260 ($3.15) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.47) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 244.56 ($2.96).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 151.96 ($1.84) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.66). The company has a market capitalization of £25.09 billion and a PE ratio of 434.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.86.

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($225,081.52).

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.