Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($3.88) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.00) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($4.00) target price on Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 321 ($3.89).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 223.85 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.68). The company has a market cap of £19.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,309.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

