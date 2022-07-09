Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€2.10” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.19) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on O2D. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.54) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.71) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.22) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.86 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 40.37. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.22 ($2.31) and a 52-week high of €3.03 ($3.15).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

