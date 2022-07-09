Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.85

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $2.91. Biomerica shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 3,362 shares.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $37.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

