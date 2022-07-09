Bitcoin 2 Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and $455.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000222 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

