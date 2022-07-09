Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Achieves $31.23 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $31.23 million and $223,078.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

