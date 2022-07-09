Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 24.6% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002430 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $137.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00279406 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00076707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00078682 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.