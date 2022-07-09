Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003158 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00284101 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00076940 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00078416 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

