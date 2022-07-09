Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $144.97 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $110.52 million and approximately $144.97 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for $9.06 or 0.00042166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

