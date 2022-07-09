BitcoinZ Tops One Day Volume of $59,746.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $59,746.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00284577 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077186 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00078772 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,355,500,786 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.