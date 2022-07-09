BlackHat Price Tops $0.0725 on Top Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $551,176.08 and approximately $79,478.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

