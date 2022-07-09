Blockpass (PASS) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blockpass (PASS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $232,441.03 and approximately $72.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,867.71 or 1.00029105 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

