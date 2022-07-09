BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.48 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

