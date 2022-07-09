BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 312,168 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,168 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 3.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

