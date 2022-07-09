BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $418,981,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,733,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $93.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.