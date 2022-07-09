BNP Paribas Lowers Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00.

OTIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.