BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BCVVF opened at 8.05 on Tuesday. BOC Aviation has a 52 week low of 6.25 and a 52 week high of 9.35.
BOC Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOC Aviation (BCVVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.