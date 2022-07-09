BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BCVVF opened at 8.05 on Tuesday. BOC Aviation has a 52 week low of 6.25 and a 52 week high of 9.35.

BOC Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company worldwide. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating leases, sale and leaseback facilities, and third-party asset management. The company also provides aircraft remarketing and technical management services to airlines, banks, and other investors; arranges debt financing and other financial services for airlines and aircraft investors; and sells aircrafts.

