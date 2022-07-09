Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.2% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,769.48 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,689.46 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,045.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2,225.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 143.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,703.90.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

