Boson Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $668,465.00 (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.23 million and approximately $668,465.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00218967 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00391495 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,762,847 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

