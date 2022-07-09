Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,493,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after buying an additional 81,919 shares during the period. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 789,565 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

