Bottos Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,505.00 (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bottos has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $331,152.70 and approximately $2,505.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bottos

BTO is a coin. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

