Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $184,375.25 and $18,362.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

