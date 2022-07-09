BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.