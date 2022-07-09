BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
BrainsWay Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
