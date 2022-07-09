Brian R. Elworthy Sells 1,372 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $18,988.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,358.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:TOST opened at $14.57 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Toast by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 1,052.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toast by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

