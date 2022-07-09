Bridgetown (BTWN) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 716 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bridgetown to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.10 Bridgetown Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 28.07

Bridgetown’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 34.60% -24.92% 2.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bridgetown and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 108 578 911 18 2.52

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 86.22%. Given Bridgetown’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridgetown rivals beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bridgetown (Get Rating)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

