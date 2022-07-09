Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $498.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $539.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.54. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.59 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.