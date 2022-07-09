Brokerages Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) PT at $307.00

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of CSL opened at $249.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $189.79 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.61 and a 200-day moving average of $241.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

