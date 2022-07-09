Brokerages Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target at $246.73

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.00.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $208.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.03. CME Group has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

