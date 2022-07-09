Brokerages Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Price Target at C$35.88

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.88.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reduced their price target on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC set a C$41.50 target price on Definity Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Shares of DFY opened at C$33.00 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.00 and a 1 year high of C$35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 21.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.
About Definity Financial (Get Rating)
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.