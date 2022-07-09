Brokerages Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Target Price at $55.43

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. ITV has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

