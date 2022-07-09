Brokerages Set LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) PT at $14.80

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after purchasing an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP opened at $10.54 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.75.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

