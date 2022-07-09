Brokerages Set Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target at $88.90

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($127.08) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prosus from €86.00 ($89.58) to €93.00 ($96.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Prosus from €110.00 ($114.58) to €90.00 ($93.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. Prosus has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $19.27.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

