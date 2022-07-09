Brokerages Set Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) PT at $15.67

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFRGY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.83) to €17.00 ($17.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($15.10) to €12.50 ($13.02) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $7.64 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

