Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading Up 1.6%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 47.70 and last traded at 47.20. Approximately 163,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 280,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at 46.47.

The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of 46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of 46.93.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

