BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.69 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $12.69 million and $128,019.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00127368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00560989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033441 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

