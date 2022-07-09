Burency (BUY) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Burency (BUY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Burency has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Burency has a market capitalization of $996,285.85 and approximately $265,496.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,700.87 or 0.99996218 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About Burency

BUY is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official website is burency.com . The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

