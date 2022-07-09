Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.

OTCMKTS BYRN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.16. 178,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a P/E ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYRN. Dawson James began coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

