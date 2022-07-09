C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) vs. Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Critical Review

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunocore has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Immunocore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $45.78 million 10.53 -$83.89 million ($1.98) -4.99 Immunocore $35.80 million 54.70 -$180.86 million ($3.68) -12.13

C4 Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C4 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for C4 Therapeutics and Immunocore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 1 4 3 0 2.25 Immunocore 0 0 2 0 3.00

C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.11, suggesting a potential upside of 133.92%. Immunocore has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.30%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunocore.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -205.47% -24.10% -18.37% Immunocore -295.99% -61.86% -37.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Immunocore on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Immunocore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

