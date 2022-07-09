Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Coverage Initiated at Liberum Capital

Analysts at Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 549,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 37,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

