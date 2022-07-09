Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 767 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $16,133,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $657.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $659.62. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.