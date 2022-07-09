Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 8,236 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12,727.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,023.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,473 shares of company stock worth $688,734 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $34.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $939.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.