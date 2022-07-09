Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $465,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.36% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAPR. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 492,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAPR opened at $30.64 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19.

